US defense contractor Lockheed to develop pilotless F-35 fighter jet — media

NEW YORK, May 29. /TASS/. The US aerospace and defense contractor Lockheed Martin plans to develop a version of the fifth-generation F-35 fighter jet outfitted with an autonomous control system and capable of accomplishing missions without a pilot, the Defense One web portal reported, citing Company CEO Jim Taiclet.

The US defense contractor intends to "make the F-35 pilot optional over a relatively modest timeframe" and the upgrades could move into flight testing in two to three years, the chief executive said.

The F-35 jet already includes some autonomous functions and Lockheed intends to rely on its latest development for the sixth-generation capability under the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program, he added.

For the time being, Lockheed intends to deliver Technology Refresh-3, a new suite of F-35 software and hardware upgrades until the end of this year. As Taiclet stressed, the company is set to maintain the production rate of 156 F-35 jets per year to meet demand from the Pentagon and the governments of other countries. Lockheed also considers delivering first F-35 jets to Saudi Arabia and India upon the US government’s approval.

Earlier, Lockheed lost the Air Force Next Generation Air Dominance competition for a sixth-generation fighter. The contract was awarded to Boeing that will now focus on developing the F-47 fighter.

Taiclet said later that Lockheed would focus on fifth-generation plus F-35 upgrades through the use of new technologies.