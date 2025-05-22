Turkey reaches new level in energy owing to Akkuyu nuclear plant — Erdogan

ANKARA, May 22. /TASS/. Turkey has reached a new level in the energy sphere owing to construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters.

"We have taken revolutionary steps in the energy sphere. We are struggling for Turkey to obtain independence in the energy sphere, just as in all other areas. We have made very serious investments in this sphere. We also try to diversify our energy resources and achieve the level that will meet our own needs in the energy sphere. Owing to the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, we brought our country to an entirely different league," Erdogan said, cited by the Anadolu Agency.

"Opening of the Sakarya Gas Field in the Black Sea has become a turning point for Turkey" from the standpoint of self-support with energy resources, the president added.