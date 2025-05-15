Russian oil export revenues down in April amid low prices to $13.2 bln — IEA

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Russia’s revenues from oil exports fell by $1.13 bln in April amid low prices to $13.2 bln, the lowest level since June 2023, International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its May report.

Meanwhile Russia’s oil exports in physical terms increased by 150,000 barrels per day to 7.6 mln barrels per day, the agency said. However, it did not offset a stable decline of oil prices last month.

The average cost of all grades of Russian export oil amounted to $55.64 per barrel in April, which is below the $60 ceiling set by G7 countries for oil supplies from Russia.

Oil exports from Russia grew by 90,000 barrels per day to 4.9 mln barrels per day while revenues from those deliveries fell by 8.4% month-on-month to $8.4 bln. Supplies of petroleum products increased by 60,000 barrels per day to 2.7 mln barrels per day while revenues from them lost 6.8% to $4.82 mln barrels per day.

Moreover, Russia’s crude oil output went up by 170,000 barrels per day to 9.33 mln barrels per day, according to the agency. That said, OPEC+ obligations were exceeded by 330,000 barrels per day, IEA experts suggest.