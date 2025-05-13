Putin underscores importance of adjusting estimate of Russia’s GDP growth for 2024 to 4.3%

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. At a meeting with members of the Delovaya Rossiya (Business Russia) Association President Vladimir Putin underscored the importance of adjusting the estimate of gross domestic product (GDP) growth for last year to 4.3%.

"Despite all the difficulties and the so-called external pressure, we still achieved significant growth the year before last, significant growth overall for our country and for the global economy. The year before last, 4.1% GDP growth, and last year - 4.3%. At first, the government also calculated, looked, thought - 4.1%, but no, after an additional calculation it turned out that 0.2%. This is also important," the head of state noted.

According to him, this is the result of partnership between the state, business and labor teams.

"[This is] a kind of "alloy" of entrepreneurial freedom, initiative, qualifications of workers, engineers, specialists in a variety of areas. I hope that the government and our regional teams have contributed a certain share as well," the President added.