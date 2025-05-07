Oil, gas revenues plunge 10.3% in 4M 2025 — Russian Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The Russian federal budget received 3.73 trillion rubles ($46 bln) of oil and gas revenues in January-April 2025, which is 10.3% less than in the like period of the last year, the Financial Ministry said.

The shortfall in such revenues is expected to be 447 bln rubles ($5.5 bln) as of the year-end, the ministry noted.

"Oil and gas revenues totaled 3.727 bln rubles, which is lower than figures in the like period of the last year (by 10.3% year on year) predominantly in consequence of the decline of the average oil price and the one-off receipt of the extra mineral extraction tax payment for oil and gas in February 2024," the ministry informed.

"The receipt of oil and gas revenues in January - April of this year evolved at a level about their basic size but risks of their decline exists in view of weakening prices. The shortfall in oil and gas revenues totaling 447 bln rubles is expected as of 2025 year-end in line with the updated parameters of the socioeconomic development forecast in consequence of the oil price drop," the ministry informed.