Russian stock market shifts to gains during main trading session

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The Russian stock market transitioned to gains in its key indices during the main trading session, following an initial decline at the opening, according to data from the Moscow Exchange.

At the start of trading, the MOEX Index declined by 0.33% to 2,796.25 points, while the RTS Index also dropped by 0.33% to 1,070.32 points, according to data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time.

By 1:08 p.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index had moved into positive territory, reaching 2,835.57 points (+1.07%), while the RTS Index stood at 1,085.37 points (+1.07%). At the same time, the yuan was trading at 11.3215 rubles (+9.35 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the US dollar and euro on June 13, 2024, due to sanctions imposed by the United States against the exchange itself and the National Clearing Centre.

To determine official exchange rates for the US dollar and euro against the ruble, the Bank of Russia now relies on banking reports and data from over-the-counter trading.