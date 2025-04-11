Northernmost museum on Hooker Island to open first section in August

ST. PETERSBURG, April 11. /TASS/. The first section of a museum and exhibition complex at the former Tikhaya Bay polar station on the Franz Josef Land Archipelago, which will be the world's northernmost museum, is due to open in August, 2025, leader of the Russian Military Historical Society's Leningrad Region's Branch Oleg Titberia said.

"In August, 2025, we will open the first section of the world's northernmost museum, which is located in an airplane hangar," he said. "The hangar was built in 1932, and explorers led by Ivan Papanin used it to store aircraft during the wintering. The museum's opening will be dedicated to the 500th anniversary of the Northern Sea Route's development."

The Tikhaya Bay polar station was opened on Franz Josef Land's Hooker Island on August 30, 1929. It was the first settlement on the archipelago. The bay's name was given by Russian polar explorer Georgy Sedov, whose expedition spent the winter here in 1913-1914. Presently, the Tikhaya Bay weather station is the Russian Arctic National Park's base.

The Russian Arctic National Park is Russia's northernmost and largest specially protected natural area. The park takes the northern part of the Novaya Zemlya Archipelago's Severny Island, and the entire Franz Josef Land Archipelago.