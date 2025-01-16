UK GDP rises by 0.1% in November — Office for National Statistics

LONDON, January 16. /TASS/. The volume of the UK economy grew by 0.1% in November compared to the same 0.1% decrease in the previous month, the Office for National Statistics reported.

The growth of the UK economy turned out to be lower than the forecast of 0.2%, which experts polled by Reuters had made before the publication of the results.

The increase in the November figures was mainly provided by the construction sector (+0.4%) and the services sector (+0.1%), while the industrial production volume fell by 0.3%.