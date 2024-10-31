Passenger traffic of Russian airlines up 6.2% in 9M 2024

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The passenger traffic of Russian airlines in January - September 2024 surged by 6.2% year on year and reached 86.2 mln people, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said.

In particular, 20.3 mln people were serviced on international air routes (+21.5%) and 65.9 mln domestically (+2.2%). The international air traffic gained 20% annually to 2.5 mln passengers. Domestic air transportation gained 1.7% to 8.2 mln people.

Aeroflot, Pobeda, S7 Airlines, Rossiya, and Ural Airlines are the top five Russian air carriers in nine months of this year by the number of domestically transported passengers, the air regulator said. Their share stood at slightly more than 69.4% of transportation in total, it added.