Gas withdrawals from European UGS facilities slightly exceeds injections

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Total gas withdrawal from European underground storage (UGS) facilities in October 2024 is currently the sixth in history for this month, and injection is at the minimum since 2020 and 36% lower than last year. Reserves in UGS facilities exceeded 95.3%, but are already well below last year's record.

Gas is trading at $460 per 1,000 cubic meters on the European exchange.

According to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), on October 22, 57 mln cubic meters of gas were injected into UGS facilities in EU countries. At the same time, withdrawals amounted to 78 mln cubic meters.

Currently, Europe's UGS facilities are 95.3% full (3.02 p.p. higher than the average for this date over the past five years), holding 105.78 bln cubic meters of gas.

The weather in Central and Western Europe is expected to be slightly warmer this week compared to the previous seven-day period. The share of wind power in EU electricity generation increased to 19% in October.

The total flow of liquefied natural gas from terminals into the European gas transmission system in August was the lowest since October 2021, but it rose again in September. Currently, the capacity for regasification of LNG and its subsequent injection into European pipelines is at 35% of its maximum. The average gas purchase price in Europe in September was $416 per 1,000 cubic meters, and in October at around $451.