Gas withdrawals from European UGS facilities slightly exceeds injections

The weather in Central and Western Europe is expected to be slightly warmer this week compared to the previous seven-day period

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Total gas withdrawal from European underground storage (UGS) facilities in October 2024 is currently the sixth in history for this month, and injection is at the minimum since 2020 and 36% lower than last year. Reserves in UGS facilities exceeded 95.3%, but are already well below last year's record.

Gas is trading at $460 per 1,000 cubic meters on the European exchange.

According to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), on October 22, 57 mln cubic meters of gas were injected into UGS facilities in EU countries. At the same time, withdrawals amounted to 78 mln cubic meters.

Currently, Europe's UGS facilities are 95.3% full (3.02 p.p. higher than the average for this date over the past five years), holding 105.78 bln cubic meters of gas.

The weather in Central and Western Europe is expected to be slightly warmer this week compared to the previous seven-day period. The share of wind power in EU electricity generation increased to 19% in October.

The total flow of liquefied natural gas from terminals into the European gas transmission system in August was the lowest since October 2021, but it rose again in September. Currently, the capacity for regasification of LNG and its subsequent injection into European pipelines is at 35% of its maximum. The average gas purchase price in Europe in September was $416 per 1,000 cubic meters, and in October at around $451.

MOEX Index down below 2,700 points first since September 16
As of 12:33 p.m. Moscow time the MOEX was down by 1.36% at 2,697.79 points
Brazilian president urges to settle conflicts in Ukraine, Middle East
Earlier, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated during a meeting with the Brazilian president's special envoy, Celso Amorim, in New York that China, Brazil, and other countries in the Global South would establish a "Friends of Peace" platform to promote a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine crisis
UK earmarks $155 mln for maritime aid to Ukraine
London is also seeking partners to co-fund delivery of hundreds more maritime drones and surveillance radars
BRICS countries against policies of sanctions aimed at limiting development — declaration
The Kazan Declaration is titled "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security" and the document is 43 pages long containing 134 provisions
Israeli jets demolish some buildings in Beirut’s al-Laylaki neighborhood — source
"Beirut residents were deafened by a series of powerful explosions," the person said
Ethiopia ready to ramp up security cooperation with Russia — PM
Abiy Ahmed also thanked Putin for the excellent organization of the summit
Russia ratifies treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership with North Korea
According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, the treaty between the two countries is not directed against the security of third countries and is exclusively defensive in nature
Russian forces destroy crossing near Kupyansk-Uzlovoye, cutting Ukraine's supply route
"Thanks to the skillful work of Russian aviation, Ukraine has been deprived of its remaining supply routes," the Russian Defense Ministry stated
Putin proposes discussing idea of creating BRICS own economic platform
According to the Russian leader, the goal of this platform is to increase investment flows to the BRICS countries, the Global South and East, and to focus on investing in large infrastructure and technology projects in those countries
Rostec may stop exporting high-tech products
According to CEO Sergey Chemezov, the record level of the key interest rate is a serious brake on further industrial growth
Russian Guardsmen wipe out US-made Stryker armored vehicle in borderline Kursk area
The Stryker armored personnel carrier is a light armored wheeled fighting vehicle designed to delivery infantry to the battlefield, support troops by fire and accomplish combat and special support objectives
BRICS states to study possibility of establishing BRICS Clear infrastructure — declaration
"We reiterate our commitment to enhancing financial cooperation within BRICS," according to the declaration
Outreach/BRICS Plus meeting to address fighting terrorism, poverty — Putin
According to the Russian leader, participants will convene to consider issues of concern to the world community
Armenian PM arrives in Kazan to take part in BRICS Summit
According to a TASS correspondent, his plane landed at Kazan’s airport at about 7"05 a.m. Moscow time
Global trade to be carried freely, with WTO pivotal role — declaration
BRICS countries "reject the unilateral trade restrictive measures that are inconsistent with WTO rules," the document indicates
BRICS to create banking, financial system independent of West — Iranian envoy
"We should not make ourselves act in accordance with Western standards, which inflict damage on Global South countries as they are aimed solely at satisfying the demands of Western countries," Kazem Jalali said
Russia, Iran united by desire to form multipolar world order — Putin
The Russian president asked to pass along his greetings and best wishes to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Washington secretly rejects Zelensky's victory plan — newspaper
The publication notes that Ukraine is in a difficult situation, losing both Kiev-held territories in Donbass and financial support from Western countries
NATO not ready to invite Ukraine to alliance — US envoy
Julianne Smith commented on the possibility of the US abandoning the defense of European countries within NATO
Russia’s Ufa submarine heads from Baltic Sea to Pacific — Russian Defense Ministry
The main attack system is the Kalibr-PL armed with high-precision missiles
Russian, Venezuelan presidents hold bilateral meeting at 2024 BRICS Summit in Kazan
Vladimir Putin and Nicolas Maduro are expected to discuss bilateral issues and cooperation within the BRICS framework
Israeli artillery shelling Rafah’s northwestern neighborhoods — TV
There are no immediate data on casualties or damage
Experts expect Bank of Russia to raise key rate to 20%
Experts do not expect the indicator to remain at 19%, since the regulator allowed for an additional increase back in September, and since then many new negative signals have been received
Alternative peaceful America exists — Maduro
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro also declared his readiness to build a “new world”
Armenian PM arrives in Kazan to take part in BRICS Summit
Nikol Pashinyan will take part in the events of the summit’s final day
Hoaxes on DPRK troops in Russia could be used to send NATO troops to Ukraine — Lukashenko
Lukashenko underscored that mercenaries from NATO countries, financed by governments of NATO member states, have long been fighting in Ukraine
Press review: BRICS leaders mull expansion and US unveils $400 mln aid package for Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 22nd
Seven NATO countries oppose Ukraine's accession — media
According to the unnamed US and NATO officials and diplomats, Germany and the US top the list of those delaying Kiev's admission to the bloc
BRICS supporting growth of NBD membership
BRICS countries also agree to jointly transform the New Development Bank into a multilateral development bank of a new type
Putin calculates all options of possible Ukraine conflict’s escalation, says Lukashenko
According to Alexander Lukashenko, the appearance of armed forces of another country, even Belarus, on the line of contact will be a step towards escalation of the conflict
BRICS states to increase turnover of precious metals based on common quality standards
The parties noted that they support the Kimberley Process, the international organization for certification of diamonds "as the sole global intergovernmental certification scheme, regulating trade in rough diamonds"
Ukrainian forces out of chances to break through to Kursk NPP — Russian fighter
According to a Russian commander, more than 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers died in an attempt to implement the so-called blitzkrieg plan in Kursk region to give Russia a nuclear ultimatum
BRICS to help strengthen multipolar financial system — Bolivian president
The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan on October 22-24
Putin to hold Outreach/BRICS Plus meeting, give news conference
After the news conference, Russian presiden will continue bilateral meeting with foreign leaders
Lukashenko tells Putin situation is "starting to get tense with Wagner"
The Belarusian leader noted that they want to go to Warsaw
NATO membership no obstacle to joining BRICS — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that BRICS basically does not set conditions for its participants and partners
Erdogan cuts short Russia visit over deadly attack in Turkey — report
The media said the Turkish president skipped a gala reception in the summit’s host city of Kazan
First BRICS Think Tanks Summit opens in Moscow
The organizers say that in a multipolar world think tanks are growing in importance as "a major driver of intellectual development and policy making"
US, UK hit Houthi targets in Yemeni Hodeida — TV
According to the television channel, the coalition forces delivered at least two strikes on a territory near the Hodeida airport, which has not been operating since 2015 but can be used by the Houthis as a military facility
China receives first batch of Russian S-400 missile systems — source
Russia’s S-400 Triumf is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range missiles, and surface targets
Russia, South Korea still can restore former relations — Russian ambassador
"In this context, our dialogue with Seoul differs from the situation in relations with Western countries, where such prospects are not seen at all," Georgy Zinovyev said
BRICS Summit demonstrates that West’s plan to isolate Russia failed — Duma speaker
Vyacheslav Volodin noted that important decisions are being made at the summit while the range of its participants indicates BRICS’ clout on the global stage
Budapest does not want Ukrainian soldiers to ensure Hungary’s security — PM
Earlier, Viktor Orban described Zelensky’s plan as scary
Ukraine’s General Staff says situation on entire front line difficult
The Ukrainian General Staff periodically reports on the situation along the entire front line in its daily reports
Russian troops liberate Serebryanka, Nikolayevka communities in Donetsk area over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South repulsed two Ukrainian army counterattacks and inflicted more than 800 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day
BRICS member states now discuss partner status of 13 countries — Kremlin aide
According to Yury Ushakov, the issue of obtaining the status of a partner country is "a subject of consultations between delegations"
Supplies of South Korean weapons not to change special military op — Russian diplomat
"But they would change the nature of relations between Moscow and Seoul and would wreck the prospects of their restoration," Georgy Zinovyev said
Nearly 40 countries to take part in BRICS Plus/Outreach format in Kazan — Kremlin
The BRICS leaders will exchange views on topical issues on the global and regional agenda, discuss the three main areas of cooperation outlined by the Russian chairmanship
Ukrainian crisis not central issue for BRICS, Kremlin Spokesman says
"This is an important issue of the Russian agenda, but it is far from being the central issue for the BRICS," Dmitry Peskov noted
Brazilian President calls for creating single BRICS financial system
According to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, there is no plans to replace national currencies
Putin to continue bilateral meetings on BRICS Summit margins
Russian embassy slams US’ transfer of $20bln to Kiev from Russian assets as theft
"The neocolonial deals of a small group of countries led by the United States have long and deservedly aroused a sharp rejection by the global majority," the embassy said in a statement
Belarusian, Russian Defense Ministries enact bilateral cooperation plan
Viktor Khrenin emphasized that the positions of the defense ministries of Belarus and Russia align in every area
BRICS Summit exposes failure of policy of isolating Russia — former Romanian minister
The BRICS summit marks "the beginning of the de-dollarization of the global economy, Adrian Severin said
Four unmanned motorboats heading to Crimea eliminated in Black Sea
Enemy boats eliminated the crews of the naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet
Press review: Mutiny trips West’s nuclear alarms and Kiev’s terror talk hides attack plans
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, June 27th
BRICS Games showcase Russia’s capability to host world-class tournaments — Putin
"The practice of organizing large-scale BRICS Games has proven to be very effective," the Russian leader said
Presence of two hundred mercenaries in Chasov Yar confirmed — military intelligence
It is noted that intercepted radio messages "indicate their frequent refusal to obey combat orders"
Russian Su-34 bomber crew wipes out Ukrainian stronghold in Kursk region
The strike was delivered at reconnoitered targets by air bombs with the unified glide/adjustment module
Range of Russian EMP weapons increased to 10 km — sources
Фn electromagnetic pulse lasts a fraction of a second and reaches the target almost immediately, travelling with the speed of light
Russia considers vulnerabilities of NATO weapons in building new arms — defense chief
According to Andrey Belousov, today’s joint Russian-Belarusian defense ministry board meeting in Minsk affirmed the continuity of efforts to establish a common defense space and ensure the military security of the Union State
Crew Dragon with cosmonaut Grebenkin on board undocks from ISS
The spaceship undocked at 5:02 p.m. EDT and is expected to land off the Florida coast on October 25
FACTBOX: What is known about terrorist attack at Tusas facility in Ankara
Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has confirmed the very instance of a terrorist attack at the facility of the Turkish aerospace corporation Tusas and said there were casualties
President Putin proposes to hold substantial talks on Middle East’s conflict escalation
"We will undoubtedly pay a particular attention to the issues of the peaceful settlement of conflicts," the Russian leader noted
BRICS decides not to admit new members, approve partner status — top Iranian diplomat
Abbas Araghchi noted that at the Kazan Summit, BRICS states developed criteria for partner status
VEB.RF signs agreement with China, South Africa on credit lines in national currencies
The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan on October 22-24
Ethiopia’s accession to BRICS an important step — Putin
Russian leader noted that the two countries celebrated the 125th anniversary of diplomatic relations last year
Putin briefs BRICS leaders on Ukraine, highlights Russian military successes
According to Dmitry Peskov, most countries have expressed their willingness to act as mediators
Fuel explosion likely behind destruction of European Intelsat satellite — scientist
Nathan Eismont added that all the satellite fragments recorded so far have been catalogued and their trajectories can be predicted
NATO holds largest exercises since cold war in 2024 — top defense official
According to Andrey Belousov, Moscow and Minsk are strengthening military cooperation amid increased pressure from Western countries and NATO’s hostile activities near the borders of the Union State
Russian forces encircling Ukrainian troops in Kurilovka near Kupyansk — expert
The Ukrainian military command has to "take some urgent action" for its battlegroup stationed in Kurilovka because Russian forces may cut off the enemy’s main supply routes and stifle Ukraine’s troops entrenched east of Kupyansk "even without fully encircling it," Andrey Marochko said
US provokes tensions on Korean Peninsula against background of Ukraine — MFA
The other day, the DPRK's permanent mission to the United Nations dismissed the allegations about the dispatch of Korean People's Army (KPA) soldiers to Russia as unfounded rumors
Russian troops seize Dutch-made combat vehicle in Krasnoarmeisk area in DPR
As the assault group commander reported, the enemy's combat vehicle hit a mine and its personnel was destroyed
Press review: BRICS unites India and China while Seoul weighs military aid to Ukraine
Top stories from Russian press on Wednesday, October 23rd
UN reform, conflicts, sanctions: key provisions of BRICS Kazan Summit Declaration
The document contains 134 points covering 43 pages, and the key topics include further development of the association, position on various global issues
Bolivian president arrives in Kazan to take part in BRICS Summit
Luis Arce will also hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Foreign mercenaries engaged in torturing civilians in Kursk Region — Russian soldier
"There is no nation, they come from all over the world," the serviceman said
Russian Pacific Fleet corvette hits coastal target from 1,300 km range in drills
The missile corvette hit the coastal target from a range of about 1,300 km
BRICS leaders adopt Kazan summit declaration — Putin
The declaration will cover international issues, too
Employee of UN agency for Palestinian refugees killed by Israeli missile
"We can confirm that an UNRWA vehicle has been hit in Deir Al-Balah," the UN quoted an UNRWA spokesperson as saying
Russia may use its most dangerous weapons if NATO troops enter Ukraine — Lukashenko
Then Russian servicemen will be able to take the most dangerous weapons out of their warehouses, Lukashenko said
Russia testing drone swarm technology in special military operation, officer says
The technology is currently going through combat tests, demonstrating great potential for its use, the Russian serviceman said
Poland decides to close Russian consulate general in Poznan — top diplomat
"The stay of its employees on the territory of the Poland will be recognized as undesirable," Radoslaw Sikorski said
BRICS investment program suggested by Putin will not be SWIFT alternative — Kremlin
"It will promote the investing activity in countries with the growing economy, with the use of electronic instruments," Dmitry Peskov noted
Russia is Belarus' ally, Minsk to support Russia as long as necessary — Lukashenko
I have supported Russia and will support it as much as it needs, Lukashenko said
Over 70 Israeli troops killed, 600 wounded over week of clashes with Hezbollah — TV
Hezbollah said that during clashes on the Lebanese-Israeli border, it wiped out 28 Merkava tanks, four military bulldozers, an armored vehicle and an armored personnel carrier
Natural hydrogen production promising, Gazprom says
First samples at certain Gazprom’s wells saw the hydrogen content just up to 3%
Russia wants to know details of UN plan for Syria’s early recovery — diplomat
According to Vasily Nebenzya, Moscow insists that "item one of this plan be the rejection of any politically-motivated conditions for launching development projects in this country"
Putin meets NDB President during BRICS Summit
The meeting takes place in the Governor’s Palace of the Kazan Kremlin
France admits possibility of Ukraine joining NATO only after conflict with Russia — MFA
In response to a comment noting that an invitation does not equate to accession, Haddad emphasized that "accession could occur after the conflict ends"
Rostec to start mass production of MC-21 Aircraft in 2025, Superjet New - in 2026
In January 2024, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin reported that the government had approved a program to expand the production of aircraft, engines, and instruments
Repelling enemy counterattacks, Ukrainian losses, Red Cross aid: situation in Kursk Region
Over the past day, Russian troops have repelled two Ukrainian counterattacks towards the settlements of Plekhovo and Pokrovsky
US played key role in ousting Ukrainian president in 2014, researcher says
Jeffrey Sachs noted that the course of NATO expansion to Ukraine and Georgia was adopted by US President George Bush Jr. back in 2008
Hungary opposes Ukraine, EU leaders' seeking to drag Europe into war with Russia — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister noted that "European leaders and Brussels bureaucrats dragged Europe" into the Ukrainian conflict
Strikes on reserves, Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
Aviation, artillery and missile forces continued to hit Ukrainian accumulations of manpower and equipment in the Kursk Region, the Defense Ministry reported
BRICS leaders outline criteria for partner states, Kremlin aide says
The BRICS leaders have given the green light to a 13-member format, Yury Ushakov noted without disclosing the names of potential new members "because it will be necessary to discuss with them how ready they are for full-fledged or any other BRICS membership"
FACTBOX: What is known about cargo plane crash in Sudan
According to the media, one crew member was allegedly carrying an ID of Viktor Granov, who was an employee of Airline Transport Incorporation FZC
UN secretary-general arrives in Russia’s Kazan for BRICS Summit
Antonio Guterres was greeted at the Kazan International Airport by Farid Mukhametshin, chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan
Britain uses grain corridor agenda to cover up arms supplies to Ukraine — Russian embassy
"This is indirectly recognized by the British themselves, who are well acquainted with the relevant video footage of the Russian Defense Ministry," the statement said
Threat of new crisis and BRICS stability — Vladimir Putin’s statements at Kazan summit
It is reported that the BRICS countries show sustainability thanks to "responsible macroeconomic, credit and financial policies"
Putin to meet with Iranian, Turkish presidents, Ethiopian PM
It is expected that the Russian leader will meet with all delegation heads attending the summit
