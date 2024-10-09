St. Petersburg University to organize communication system in Tiksi in 2025

ST. PETERSBURG, October 9. /TASS/. Specialists of the Bonch-Bruevich St. Petersburg State University of Telecommunications plan to deploy in 2025 their advanced communication system in Russia's northernmost port Tiksi in Yakutia. The devices were tested during the university's 3rd Arctic Technological Expedition, the expedition's leader Andrey Stepanov told TASS.

"We have developed transceivers specifically for Tiksi, we've named them ALISA-S. They may be used to organize communication at a distance of up to 16 km, forming a single network. The area may be expanded with every new transceiver. We've conducted tests and agreed that in a year we would return, will bring 12 sets with us to install them in socially significant facilities, schools, hospitals and so on. For those territories communication is vital, especially in any emergency situation," he said.

High-quality and low-cost communication systems are of great importance for the Far North due to big distances and due to the problems of using traditional cable systems, he continued. The product passed successfully the expedition's tests in harsh conditions on July 21 - August 6. The university plans to provide Tiksi's social institutions with a new communication system next year, and further on, as the project develops, other settlements in Yakutia's Bulunsky District and in neighboring districts may be connected to it. The devices may be used for rescue purposes, as well as for communication with weather stations.

During the tests, ALISA-S devices were part of the first hybrid communication system, which temporarily connected Tiksi, St. Petersburg, Arkhangelsk, Smolensk and Samara with a high-quality Internet connection using mostly domestic equipment. The system, which included Russian satellites, signal reception systems, ALISA-S and other transceivers, demonstrated in a test mode how complex communication systems may be organized when most imported parts are substituted with Russian parts.

The hybrid communication system may be used also by state authorities and private companies in projects to provide communications in the Far North. During the 3rd Arctic Technological Expedition, the university specialists successfully tested a portable electroencephalograph, which shortly will be certified for further use in polar conditions.

"We had a very long list of tasks, in practically all areas, from communications and information technology to ecology and to food supplies, including cultivation on infertile soils. We also worked on promotion of scientific directions in the Arctic, and we've made a documentary about the region," the university's representative added.

About the expedition

The Bonch-Bruevich St. Petersburg State University of Telecommunications was founded in 1930. The Arctic expedition was supported by the Higher School of Economics, the St. Petersburg Committee for Arctic Affairs, Yakutia's government, and other authorities.