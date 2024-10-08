Russia harvested 120 mln tons of grain this year — Agriculture Ministry

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russian agricultural producers have already harvested more than 120 mln metric tons of grain in 2024, including almost 85 mln metric tons of wheat, the Agriculture Ministry said.

"Grain crops have been threshed to date from more than 90% of areas. 120 mln metric tons were harvested, including nearly 85 mln metric tons of wheat," the ministry informed.

Quality of the newly harvested grain is better than the last year, the ministry stressed. Growth also continues in production of raw milk, livestock and poultry. Foodstuffs production gained 4.4% in January - August 2024.