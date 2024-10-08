Stock indices decline, yuan strengthens against ruble as trading on Moscow Exchange starts

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russian stock indices started trading with a slight decline on Tuesday. The yuan is strengthening against the ruble, according to the Moscow Exchange data.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index fell by 0.26% to 2,786.58 points, the RTS index also fell by 0.26% and amounted to 913.79 points.

At the opening of trading, the yuan-to-ruble exchange rate fell by 0.65 kopecks compared to the closing level of the previous trades and amounted to 13.503 rubles.

By 10:20 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated its decline and amounted to 2,785.16 points (-0.31%), the RTS index was at 913.32 points (-0.31%).

Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate switched to growth and amounted to 13.515 rubles (+0.55 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange suspended trading in dollars and euros on June 13 due to US sanctions imposed against it and the National Clearing Center. To determine the dollar and euro to ruble exchange rates, the Bank of Russia uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading.