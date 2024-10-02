Stock indices up, yuan strengthens against ruble as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices started trading with growth, while the yuan is strengthening against the ruble, according to data from the Moscow Exchange.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index rose by 0.33% to 2,823.42 points, the RTS index went up by 0.33% to 952.72 points.

The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate also rose by 3.1 kopecks compared to the closing level of the previous trades and amounted to 13.314 rubles.

By 10:15 Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated its growth and amounted to 2,832.67 points (+0.66%), the RTS index was at 955.84 points (+0.66%).

Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate accelerated its growth and amounted to 13.34 rubles (+5.7 kopecks).

Moscow Exchange suspended trading in dollars and euros on June 13 due to US sanctions imposed against it and the National Clearing Center. To determine the dollar and euro to ruble exchange rates, the Bank of Russia uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading.