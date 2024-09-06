Russia’s international reserves up 1.94% in August — Central Bank

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves edged up by $11.665 bln or by 1.94% and totaled $613.715 bln as of September 1, 2024, the Central Bank said.

Reserves totaled $581.659 bln as of September 1, 2023.

Currency reserves gained 0.58% and totaled $424.901 bln during August. The monetary gold value added 5.13% over the month to $188.814 bln, the regulator informed.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. The target level of the Central Bank for international reserves is $500 bln.