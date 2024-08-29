Russia's international reserves rise by $4.6 bln over week to $614.5 bln

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russia's international reserves as of August 23, 2024, amounted to $614.5 bln, having increased by $4.6 bln over the past week, the Bank of Russia said.

"International reserves as of the end of the day on August 23, 2024 amounted to $614.5 bln, increasing over the week by $4.6 bln or 0.8%, mainly due to positive revaluation," the regulator said.

According to data as of August 16, the volume of reserves amounted to $609.9 bln.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. Following the onset of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine Western countries slapped sanctions against the Bank of Russia. Apart from freezing Russia’s gold and foreign currency reserves, all transactions related to management of the regulator’s reserves and assets, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization or body acting on behalf or at the direction of the Central Bank, were prohibited.