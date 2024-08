MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia set the official dollar exchange rate for August 23, 2024 at 91.2881 rubles, which is 40 kopecks less than the previous figure.

The regulator lowered the euro-to-ruble exchange rate by 33 kopecks to 101.6207 rubles.

The official yuan exchange rate has been lowered by 25 kopecks to 11.9567 rubles.