RTS Index down more than 1.5% amid growing currency rates

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The RTS Index lost more than 1.5% on the Moscow Exchange on the back of growing official dollar and euro rates.

The RTS Index plunged by 1.32% to 968.67 points and continued falling to 967.62 points (-1.51%). At the same time, the MOEX Russia Index slowed down to 2,785.77 points (+0,36%).

The reason of volatility was the update of the indicative ruble rate. The Bank of Russia set the official dollar rate at 90.6944 rubles for August 21, up 1.15 rubles against the previous indicator.

The official euro rate grew by 1.27 rubles to 100.204 rubles.