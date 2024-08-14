Russian stocks up as Wednesday trading opens

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as Wednesday trading opened on Moscow Exchange while the yuan exchange rate continued growing against the ruble, according to Moscow Exchange trading data.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT), the MOEX Index was up by 0.34% at 2,894.3 points while RTS was up by 0.34% at 984 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble gained 1.55 as trading opened compared with previous closing to 12.094 rubles.

As of 10:35 a.m. Moscow time (07:35 a.m. GMT), the MOEX surpassed 2,900 points for the first time since August 2 as it reached 2,903.69 points (+0.66%), while the RTS was up by 0.66% at 987.69 points. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was up by 0.3 kopecks at 12.0815 rubles.

On June 13, the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.