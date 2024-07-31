Annual inflation in Russia down to 9.11% over week — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia geared down from 9.18% a week earlier to 9.21% from July 23 to 29, the Ministry of Economic Development said in its price review.

"Inflation in the consumer market decelerated to 0.08% over the week from July 23 to 29, 2024," the ministry informed.

"In the food sector, prices declined during the reporting week, the price drop accelerated for fruits and vegetables; inflation of other foods geared down," the ministry added.

In the nonfood segment, the price growth rate remained 0.12%: prices of electric and domestic appliances and medical goods edged down. In the services sector, inflation slowed down to 0.14% amid the price decline for domestic airfare. Annual inflation amounted to 9.11%, the ministry noted.