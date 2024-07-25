Direct flights between Russia, Argentina to depend on demand — ambassador

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The launch of direct flights between Russia and Argentina will depend on the economic benefit and the demand and the topic has not been discussed yet, Ambassador of Argentina in Moscow Enrique Ignacio Ferrer Vieyra told TASS.

It depends on circumstances, the Ambassador said when commenting on the possibility of launching direct flights between the two countries, "To come here, it took me two days. To come from Warsaw to Russia, I went to Sao Paulo and then to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia. And then from there, yes, to Moscow, the diplomat stressed. "If it is economically viable for the companies, it will be possible," Vieyra noted.

"I think it's more business-oriented approach," the Ambassador said, noting that the topic is not discussed so far. "If it's economically viable for a company <…> to have non-stop flights, then they could have it. I don't see any problem with that. It's something that they have to discuss between the two companies in the countries," he added.

"If there is a company from Russia that would like to go to have a flight to Buenos Aires, we didn't have any approach in that direction," the diplomat said.

"I am a trade expert. I am a career diplomat and I have been always for more than 30 years of profession in the economic side of the Middle East. And my purpose here is basically to promote trade and business links, to help them to have business. If they have a problem, we are trying to solve the problem, to help private sector from both parties, from both countries, to get closer and to make business.. So if there is a possibility to have non-stop flights, that would be really great for me. Normally we need to spend two days around the globe to go to Buenos Aires," the Ambassador stressed.

"But I don't know if there is so much interest in the public to go," he continued. It will depend on economic viability, the diplomat added.