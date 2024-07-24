Russian stocks up as Wednesday trading opens

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up while the yuan exchange rate was down against the ruble as Wednesday trading opened on Moscow Exchange, according to trading data.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT) the MOEX was down by 0.16% at 3,023.11 points, the RTS was down by 0.16% at 1,090.9 points, while the yuan exchange rate was down by 7.5 kopecks at 11.828 rubles.

The MOEX Index edged up by 0.04% to 3,029.12 points, the dollar-denominated RTS Index added 0.04% to 1,093.07 points, while the yuan exchange rate lost 1.95 kopecks compared with previous closing to 11.884 rubles, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT).

On June 12, the US Treasury imposed sanctions against the Moscow Exchange and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. In this regard, the Moscow Exchange announced that from June 13 it would suspend trading in the dollar and euro. The Bank of Russia announced that citizens and companies could buy and sell dollars and euros despite sanctions. The regulator will use bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.