Import substitution critical for machine tool industry — PM

KHABAROVSK, July 23. /TASS/. The task of import substitution is critical in the machine tool engineering sphere, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"It is very important the import substitution process is underway. Certainly, it is not easy to do in the machine tool industry within a short period but restoring competencies in machine tool engineering is a critical task," Mishustin said when visiting the Dalenergomash plant in Khabarovsk. He noted unique properties of equipment manufactured at the plant.

"The equipment is unique - superchargers, process outfits <...> - everything required for the mining industry, for our chemical industry," the prime minister said. Russian majors are among plant customers,. He added.