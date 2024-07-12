Rostelecom warns of disruptions in Youtube service for Russian users

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Rostelecom announces that Google is facing technical problems in Russia, which may disrupt in Youtube service in the country, according to a statement from the telecommunications giant.

"Rostelecom informs about the presence of technical problems in the work of equipment owned by Google and used on network infrastructure of the operator and peer-to-peer seams. This equipment is used for caching and acceleration of loading content of Google services, mainly the YouTube video platform," the statement reads.

Due to issues with the operation of Google's equipment and the inability to expand it amidst rising traffic, there is a significant overload on the existing infrastructure, particularly in traffic exchange between operators. This may affect the loading speed and video playback quality on YouTube for subscribers of all Russian telecom operators, according to the statement.

YouTube is owned by Google. The platform removed its Premium subscription option for anyone living in Russia in March 2022. After the start of Russia's special operation in Ukraine, the video giant suspended monetization for content creators from Russia, while Google switched off targeted advertising for Russian residents from the search engine and video platform.