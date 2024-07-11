Russian foreign trade surplus growing to $10.6 bln in June — Central Bank

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The Russian foreign trade surplus gained $1.6 bln in June 2024 to $10.6 bln, compared to $9 bln a year earlier, the Bank of Russia said in its provisional estimate.

The foreign trade surplus of Russia surged by $11 bln as of the end of January - June 2024 against the like period of the last year and totaled $67.8 bln.

The current account surplus dropped at the same time from $6.3 bln this May to $4.7 bln in June 2024. Its decline was driven by the decrease of the surplus of foreign trade in goods, the regulator informed.