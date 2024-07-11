Russian stocks down as Thursday trading opens

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market fell sharply losing more than 2% as Thursday trading opened on Moscow Exchange, while the yuan exchange rate against the ruble is in the positive territory, according to trading data.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the MOEX was down by 0.91% at 2,948.67 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS was down by 0.91% at 1,057.3 points. Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate was up by 5.35 kopecks at 12.038 rubles.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT), the MOEX Index fell by 2.28% to 2,908.02 points, while the RTS Index also lost 2.28% to 1,042.73 points.

On June 12, the US Treasury imposed sanctions against the Moscow Exchange and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. In this regard, the Moscow Exchange announced that from June 13 it would suspend trading in the dollar and euro. The Bank of Russia announced that citizens and companies could buy and sell dollars and euros despite sanctions. The regulator will use bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.