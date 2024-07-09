Processing sector of Russian industry gains 9% in five months — PM

YEKATERINBURG, July 9. /TASS/. The processing sector of the national industry ticked up by about 9% as of the end of January - May 2024, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the Innoprom-2024 exhibition.

"The processing sector gained 7.5% as of the end of the last year. And about 9% within five months of the current [year]," Mishustin noted.

The positive trend is observed across almost all lines of the industry, the prime minister noted. Mishustin cited radio electronics as an example, which had the almost 40% rise in the output in January - May, while the automotive sector gained around a third.