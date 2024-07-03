Trade turnover between Russia, Kazakhstan reaches almost $30 bln — Putin

ASTANA, July 3. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Kazakhstan is on the rise, having reached almost $30 bln already, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We are always in contact. Trade turnover is on the rise. It has reached almost $30 bln," he said at a meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Russia remains one of Kazakhstan’s main trade and economic partners, Putin said. "We have many important areas. Cooperation is high. There are many interesting projects," he noted.

In turn, Tokayev said that bilateral cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan is expanding, adding that he personally controls implementation of agreements reached during the Russian president’s visit to the public last November.

"Those projects that were approved during your visit, are very important. In fact, they embody the strategic nature of cooperation between our countries," he said.

"I have no doubt that they will be implemented," Tokayev stressed.