Anti-Russian sanctions

US permits oil supplies from Sakhalin-2 to Japan until June 28, 2025

The general license does not authorize any transactions otherwise prohibited by restrictions against Russia imposed earlier

WASHINGTON, June 26. /TASS/. The US has authorized oil supplies from the Sakhalin-2 project to Japan until June 28, 2025, according to an updated general license published by the Department of the Treasury.

"All transactions prohibited by the determination of November 21, 2022 <…> related to the maritime transport of crude oil originating from the Sakhalin-2 project <..> are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time (7:01 am Moscow time - TASS), June 28, 2025, provided that the Sakhalin-2 byproduct is solely for importation into Japan," the document reads.

Meanwhile, the general license does not authorize any transactions otherwise prohibited by restrictions against Russia imposed earlier, including transactions involving any person blocked pursuant to the US sanctions, unless separately authorized by the US authorities.

In 2022, Russia decided to transfer the Sakhalin-1 and Sakhalin-2 projects to Russian jurisdiction. Foreign participants were asked to provide Moscow with notifications within a month of their consent to take ownership of shares in the new operating companies in accordance with their previous distribution pattern.

Japan is the world's largest importer of LNG and receives on average about 9% of all imports of this type of fuel from Russia. This volume provides about 3% of the electricity in Japan, the third largest economy in the world. Tokyo repeatedly emphasized the importance of the Sakhalin-2 and Sakhalin-1 projects for the country’s energy security, and Japanese companies continued to participate in them even after the Russian Federation’s decision to transfer them to Russian jurisdiction. Under these conditions, Japan agreed with its G7 partners, who were imposing sanctions against Moscow, to exempt prices for oil produced under the Sakhalin 2 projects from the oil price cap policy. The project’s main product is LNG, and oil supplies are linked to gas contracts.

Price cap policy

On December 5, 2022, the European Union embargo on seaborne oil supplies from Russia came into force. G7 countries, the EU and Australia introduced a price cap on seaborne Russian oil at $60 per barrel for their subordinate ships and territories. From February 5, 2023, similar restrictions began to apply to the supply of petroleum products from Russia. The maximum cost was set at $100 and $45 per barrel, depending on the category of petroleum products. Changes to these restrictions require agreement from all EU states and G7 members.

As Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak announced on October 13, 2022, Moscow will not supply oil to countries that are artificially trying to limit the cost of this product through the use of a price cap, adding that the price should be formed by a market method, based on the laws of supply and demand.

Sanctions vs. RussiaUnited States
Putin hopes construction of warships will be cheaper
Russian President said it at a meeting on shipbuilding
Russia bans entry to 27 Australian citizens — Russian MFA
According to the statement, the list includes "former politicians, executives of Australian companies, university teachers, journalists and public figures who are shaping the anti-Russian agenda in that country"
Soyuz MS-26 manned spaceship to be launched on September 11 — crew commander
The spaceship will take the crew of the 72nd expedition, Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner, and NASA’s oldest active astronaut Donald Pettit, to the International Space Station
Trump team's plan on Ukraine should factor in situation on battlefield — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin "has repeatedly said that Russia has been and remains open to negotiations, taking into account the real state of affairs on the ground"
NATO won’t be part of Ukraine conflict, it won’t cross this line, says Scholz
According to the German chancellor, the NATO summit will discuss the strengthening of its role in coordinating support for Ukraine and training the Ukrainian armed forces
Bolivian army units storming Government Palace in La Paz — TV channel
It is also reported that they have already entered the palace
Press review: Russia, DPRK sign strategic pact and Israel authorizes offensive in Lebanon
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, 20th
US coalition's drone flies too close to Russian plane in Syria &mdash — top brass
According to Yury Popov, a pair of the coalition’s F-15, a pair of F-16 and a pair of Rafale fighter jets violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, six times during the day
Dollar losing global reputation — Lavrov
"By the way, this was highlighted by Donald Trump in one of his recent speeches, where he accused Biden administration of ruining the belief in what was the basis for the American domination globally," the top Russian diplomat stressed
Eurasian countries join efforts to counter US hegemony — Lavrov
"But it is a fact that the course towards control from the ocean of everything that occurs everywhere is now countered by the course towards uniting the efforts of Eurasian countries," the top Russian diplomat stressed
Russia’s production of fertilizers up 16% in five months — Rosstat
Production of fertilizers added 13.9% year-on-year and 5.2% month-on-month
Moscow warns Seoul not to supply weapons to Kiev — diplomat
"Russia will not stand by and watch as South Korean weapons and military equipment are handed over to Ukrainian neo-Nazis for attacks on Russian territory and the murder of peaceful civilians," Maria Zakharova emphasized
Putin signs decrees on recognizing Donetsk and Lugansk republics
Putin also signed with the leaders of the DPR and LPR the treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual aid
Kiev's mining of Black Sea poses threat to other nations in region — diplomat
Maria Zakharova also drew attention to contradictions in the actions of the Kiev regime representatives, who, with the ongoing mining of the coastal waters, "invite the world community to do business, supply food, and engage in economic operations in the Black Sea"
What is known about coup attempt in Bolivia
Russian, US defense chiefs exchange views on situation around Ukraine in first phone call
Andrey Belousov highlighted the danger of further escalation due to continued US weapons supplies to the Ukrainian armed forces
'Everyone got what they wanted' in Assange release deal, Kremlin says
WikiLeaks reported earlier that its founder had been released from Britain's Belmarsh prison, where he has been held since 2019, and left the UK by plane
If Austin talks about risk of NATO-Russia conflict, it means US has a plan for it — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, Europe is currently the main victim of the US policy of "dragging Ukraine into NATO"
Change of SecGen to have no impact on 'NATO’s unbridled expansion,' says Russian senator
Konstantin Kosachev said that endorsing Mark Rutte is "a scene change in NATO" and pointed out that he expects nothing from the new appointment "for two objective reasons"
Production of passenger cars in Russia up almost 1.7-fold in January-May to 267,000
Meanwhile in May Russia’s production of passenger cars lost 2.1% year-on-year and by 31.5% month-on-month
Pentagon rapidly expanding its military-biological presence in Africa — top brass
Igor Kirillov drew attention to the fact that Metabiota’s activity in Africa was wound up after "too many questions about its methods arose from national governments"
Russia to block access to 81 EU media outlets — MFA
The ministry noted that the Russian side has repeatedly and at various levels warned that "politically motivated harassment of domestic journalists and unfounded bans on Russian media in the EU will not go unanswered"
Russian diplomat warns Ukraine could suffer huge losses if it attempts another offensive
Maria Zakharova said the Ukrainian government has little concern that, if they go ahead with the plan, losses could be "even more terrible than the catastrophic losses that the Ukrainian armed forces suffered during the previous such reckless move in the summer of 2023"
BRICS to suspend admitting new members for a while — Lavrov
"By the overwhelming majority, the ten nations decided to ‘take a pause’ with new members to ‘take in’ the new members who have doubled the association," he said at a meeting with speaker of Belarus
Confiscation of Helsinki Hall from Russian owners ahead 'with 99% certainty' — newspaper
The sellers of the arena through the company Arena Events are Russian owners Gennady Timchenko and the Rotenberg family, the media clarifies
West to whitewash Kiev amid attack on Sevastopol until last moment — diplomat
According to the diplomat, all this only reinforces the feeling of impunity in the Ukrainian Presidential Office
IN BRIEF: US ambitions to 'rule the world' doomed to failure, Lavrov tells forum
It is reported that Russia is open to dialogue with Europe based on the recognition of new territorial realities enshrined in the country’s constitution
Vucic sees no way of ending Ukrainian conflict under current conditions
"Only when a ceasefire has been achieved and when no more people lose their lives the negotiations should begin," the Serbian president stressed
Ceasefire in Ukraine along current frontline realistic scenario — Sahra Wagenknecht
Instead, German authorities support "maximum demands of Zelensky, who wants to hold peace talks only after the Russians withdraw their forces from Crimea and Donbass," the head of Germany’s Bundnis Sahra Wagenknecht political party said
Senior Russian diplomat sees risks of direct armed clash between nuclear powers as high
Sergey Ryabkov also said Western opponents deliberately make unacceptable conditions for security talks with Moscow
Moscow - St. Petersburg high speed rail to cost $20.6 bln — Finance Ministry
The railroad with the length of 679 km will cover six regions: Moscow and St. Petersburg, Leningrad, Novgorod, Tver, and Moscow Regions
Russia has plans to revive its troika with India, China, Lavrov says
According to the foreign minister, while Russia, India and China will only benefit from the revival of trilateral meetings, the West has been making every effort to undermine the process
Putin, Iran’s acting president discuss Russian-Iranian cooperation — Kremlin
Analyst sees Ukrainian strikes on radiation monitoring posts as psychological operations
Yury Braslavsky also said the purpose of destroying the radiation monitoring post could be political
IAEA experts notified of destruction of ZNPP radiation control post by Ukraine
According to ZNPP Director Yury Chernichuk, the experts have been provided with photos of the current condition of the remains of this equipment
At least 30 fixed-wing drones destroyed above borderline Bryansk region overnight
There was no damage or casualties
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Some of attackers in Dagestan killed, others to be punished — Dagestani interior minister
Abdurashid Magomedov confirmed that fifteen police officers were killed in shootouts
Direct Russia-US clash to entail massive use of nuclear weapons — expert
Yevgeny Buzhinsky pointed out that despite all the modeling that had been carried out over decades, it is impossible to accurately predict what effect a massive use of nuclear weapons would have on the globe
Lavrov horrified by Israel's statement there are no civilians in Gaza
Moscow hopes that Israel will hear the voice of the world's overwhelming majority on the situation in Gaza, the top Russian diplomat said
Russia’s gold production up 6.2% in five months of 2024 — Rosstat
Gold production gained 9.6% year-on-year and 15.4% month-on-month
Republic of Congo president arrives in Moscow
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited the Republic of the Congo on June 3-4 and held talks with the country’s president
Russia seeks to stem Western security threats, Lavrov says
Russia’s top diplomat fully believes that the country’s neighbors in western Eurasia "could become a lynchpin of the evolving multipolar world order as soon as they come to their senses and realize that the policy course being dictated by Washington is a dead end and runs counter to their own interests"
Damage from crimes of Kiev regime exceeds $8.2 bln — Russian Investigative Committee
Alexander Fedorov clarified that in 2022 and 2023, experts of the Investigative Committee carried out almost 7,500 examinations of destroyed facilities
Beijing willing to work with Hanoi to maintain solidarity, friendship — Xi
The Chinese leader noted that both China and Vietnam "maintain rapid economic development and long-term social stability, demonstrating the strengths of the socialist system"
North Korean missile most likely exploded in air — news agency
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said earlier that the launch of a ballistic missile from Pyongyang into the Sea of Japan most likely failed
Lavrov says West will allow killing Russians in Ukraine if conflict becomes frozen
According to the top Russian diplomat, American experts proposed to end hostilities and suggested "looking at the Korean scenario"
US intention to inflict 'strategic defeat' on Russia 'doomed to failure' — Lavrov
"There is an impression that the US ruling elites have not learned any lessons from their recent numerous foreign policy and military failures," the foreign minister noted
Press review: EU hits Russia with new sanctions and IDF all systems go for Lebanon op
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, June 25th
Germany’s calls for Russian-Ukrainian talks signal shift towards realism — Russian MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, if the AfD initiative translates into concrete political action, "it will be possible to talk about a return to common sense"
Kiev responsible for 192 child deaths on Russian territory since February 2022 — envoy
Nebenzya pointed out that the Ukrainian military "is also responsible for the deaths of 129 and injuries of 503 children in Donbass" from 2014 to 2022
Bolivia’s president urges citizens to defend democracy
It is vital that people of Bolivia get consolidated, Luis Arce said
US seeks controlled mechanism of probes into infectious outbreaks — Russia’s top brass
As an example, Igor Kirillov cited the American nonprofit organization RAND known for its studies of artificial intelligence use for planning large-scale biological attacks
US reaction to Putin's initiative means it doesn't need peace in Ukraine — ambassador
Anatoly Antonov stressed that the initiative outlined by the Russian president "will require colossal efforts and political determination"
West's underestimation of Russia’s ability to use nuclear weapons could be fatal — MFA
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov is certain that Russia has the resource to convey signals to the West in the sphere of nuclear deterrence even despite its opponents' reluctance to conduct a sober dialogue
New security architecture in Eurasia to exclude external military presence — Russia’s MFA
Maria Zakharova recalled that the initiative to create a new continent-wide security architecture in the Eurasian space had been put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian foreign ministry refutes allegations about Russia’s meddling with Bolivian affairs
Moscow considers such allegations as provocations
French politician calls to end 'anti-Russian hysteria' after Russia bans EU media
Florian Philippot pointed out that Russia was retaliating 27 months after the EU had banned several Russian media in March 2022, which is "very nice"
'Mutually beneficial' deals with Ukraine never turn out well — Russian MFA
Representatives of the Kiev regime have already "become skilled hands at enriching criminal cartels, lords of war across the world and now feel themselves rulers of the world," Maria Zakharova noted
Russian army starts active use of motorcycles to seize Ukrainian positions
These bikes helped five Russian servicemen take control of a Ukrainian strongpoint
Zaporozhye nuke plant’s radiation control station destroyed after Ukrainian attack
Background radiation in Energodar where the nuclear facility is located is normal, Russia’s Federal Medical-Biological Agency told reporters
Derailed Vorkuta-Novorossiysk train included 14 cars, 9 turned over, evacuation underway
The Western inter-regional transportation investigative directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee reported that no one died in the incident
Rosatom currently works with almost 100 countries — CEO
Obninsk celebrates the 79th anniversary of the world’s first nuclear power plant launched on June 26, 1954 under the leadership of Academician Igor Kurchatov
Kama eyeing electric car production in Uzbekistan
The issue of producing Atom electric vehicles in Uzbekistan for the local market and Middle Asian countries was discussed at the meeting of presidents of Russia and Uzbekistan
15 injured in train derailment in Russia’s Komi
The victims reportedly suffered minor traumas and bruises
Syria highly appreciates Putin’s peace proposal for Ukraine — Assad
"The peace initiative that was put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin represents a real basis for a peaceful settlement between the two countries," the Syrian leader stressed
South Africa implants isotope capsules in 20 rhinoceroses to protect them from poachers
According to calculations, the dose of radioactive material is so small that it will have no negative impact on the animal's health or the environment, James Larkin said
Senior Chinese official to take part in conference on security in Russia — diplomat
The conference will take place from April 23 to 25 in St. Petersburg
Russia open to dialogue with Europe if it recognizes its new territories — Lavrov
"As regards Ukraine, the current regime deserves the role of an instrument in the hands of Washington, but of course this is humiliating for Europe," the top Russian diplomat noted
Wikileaks confirms founder’s arrival on US territory at Saipan Island
"Julian Assange has arrived on US territory at Saipan Island to formalize the plea deal that should never have had to happen," Wikileaks said
Agreement between Gazprom, NIGC to turn Iran into gas hub — Iran’s acting president
Cooperation between the two countries will lead to signing of larger agreements and contracts, Mohammad Mokhber said
Body of US diplomat found in Kiev hotel — report
Medical data provided by the US Embassy show he had a high level of cholesterol
Russia bans entry to 36 citizens of New Zealand as tit-for-tat measure — MFA
In response to the politically motivated sanctions against Russian individuals and entities imposed by New Zealand’s government as part of the collective West’s Russophobic campaign, entry to our country is closed indefinitely to another 36 New Zealanders
Russia cares little about Zaluzhny’s appointment Ukrainian ambassador to UK — Kremlin
Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said: "we don’t care"
Russia expels Austria’s ORF chief correspondent in tit-for-tat measure — MFA
The Foreign Ministry emphasized that this step is a response triggered by the continued discrimination of Russian media representatives in Austria
Assange situation testament to West’s hypocrisy on free speech — MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, the West "chased Assange around the globe like a wounded animal" and then "just drove him to the Ecuadorian embassy to languish there," after which he went to a British prison
Russian troops should scale up FAB-3000 bomb strikes at key Ukrainian army sites — expert
"Considering a substantial strike effect of this munition, its use can be recognized as successful," Igor Korotchenko underlined
Bolivia sees joining BRICS as path towards prosperity — president
Bolivia has "certain difficulties with availability of the dollar," which is why it is necessary to get out from under "US hegemony" as much as possible, Luis Arce said
Woman killed in last night’s attack on Russia’s Belgorod Region — governor
The elderly woman was killed as her home was hit directly by a shell
Conflict in Ukraine must be resolved via diplomacy — foreign minister of Turkey
"We advocate that negotiations are given priority in all conflicts and wars," Hakan Fidan stressed
Putin not planning to speak to Vucic for now, Kremlin aide says
The Primakov Readings international forum is being held in Moscow on June 25-26
Russia backs Syria’s demand for withdrawal of illegal troops, envoy says
According to Vasily Nebenzya, Russia believes that "it’s only possible to achieve sustainable unity in the Syrian Arab Republic by putting an end to foreign military presence."
Top UK diplomat signals NATO’s rejection of Ukraine in prank call — spokeswoman
"Both Cameron and this tubby man from the UK Defense Ministry (former UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace - TASS) likely wanted to get some publicity through Vovan and Lexus, and, perhaps, float the idea that Ukraine will never be a part of NATO," the diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel
Russia supports Bolivia’s aim to join BRICS — Lavrov
The foreign minister noted that Russia is interested in "the maximum possible number of countries that want to be closer to BRICS to become either members or have sustainable and standing partner relations established"
Japanese yen rate drops to its lowest against dollar in 37.5 years
The main factor of the continuing yen drop is the remaining gap with discount rates of Western countries, where these were lifted to combat inflation
Wikileaks founder pleads guilty in deal with US that secures his freedom — agency
Julian Assange pleaded guilty to a single felony charge for publishing US military secrets in federal court in Saipan
BMP-3 combat vehicles start receiving drone suppression systems
The press service of High Precision Weapons company told TASS about it
US not implementing UN Security Council resolutions 'will haunt' them — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat also stressed that participants in future conferences on the Ukrainian issue should take full account of the UN Charter, including the part on respect for human rights
Russia welcomes initiative of Georgian politicians to restore ties — diplomat
It is reported that Georgian politicians asked to ease employment rules for citizens of the republic in the Russian Federation
46 people seek medical attention after train derailment in Komi — Russian Railways
All passengers have been evacuated from the derailment site
Taiwan records approach of 17 Chinese PLA aircraft, eight vessels in past day
Aircraft, vessels and ground-based air defense systems were dispatched by the Taiwanese Army to monitor them
US walks fine line on sanctions to keep global oil prices in check — WSJ
The West imposed sanctions on Russian oil on December 5, 2022
Bank of Russia raises dollar exchange rate on June 27 to 87.81 rubles
The regulator also raised the official euro exchange rate by 38 kopecks to 94.1131 rubles
Russian peacekeepers leave Karabakh after Yerevan recognizes Baku’s state borders — Peskov
"Geopolitical realties in the region have changed and there are no more operational functions left for the peacekeepers," the Kremlin spokesman said
US sanctions unable to prevent Russia, China from delivering development goals — Lavrov
"I am confident India is also able to do everything it requires for development, if you also fall suddenly from grace. And this is possible," the foreign minister said
Gasum to stop buying Russian LNG from July 26
"Gasum complies with all sanctions imposed by the EU and will not purchase or import Russian LNG as of 26 July," the company informed
BRICS Bank provides Bolivia with great options to attract investment — president
"We are waiting for a type of financing that is not classic, like, for example, the International Monetary Fund," Luis Arce noted
Russian troops wipe out three US-made HIMARS rocket launchers in Ukraine operation
Russia’s Battlegroup South improved its tactical position and inflicted roughly 510 casualties on the Ukrainian army in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Politician blames former British PM for Ukrainian battle casualties
The Reform UK leader Nigel Farage did not rule out that Ukraine would have to give up some of its territories in order to put an end to fighting
Press review: Indian PM to visit Moscow and EU-Ukraine accession talks officially begin
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, June 26th
