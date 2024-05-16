Russia, China to work on creating equal, fair conditions for investment

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing have reached an agreement to consistently increase the level of investment cooperation, the sides will guarantee the protection of rights and interests of investors, as well as create equal and fair conditions for investing, according to a joint statement on deepening of partnership signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

"[The parties agreed] to consistently increase the level of investment cooperation, facilitate the implementation of major projects, guarantee the protection of rights and interests of investors, create equal and fair conditions for investing, to actively use and unlock the potential of interstate coordination mechanisms in the area of investment," the statement reads.

Moreover, Russia and China intend to continue the work on upgrading the agreement between the two countries’ governments for the promotion and protection of investments as soon as possible.