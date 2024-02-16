Russian stocks up as Friday trading opens

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was up as Friday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index added 0.13% to 3,269.84 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index edged up by 0.03% to 1,113.96 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT).

As of 10:16 a.m. (07:16 a.m. GMT) the MOEX was up by 0.21% at 3,272.44 points, while the RTS was up by 0.1% at 1,114.73 points.

Meanwhile the dollar exchange rate was up by 0.24% at 92.47 rubles on Moscow Exchange, the euro was up by 0.09% at 99.39 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.05% at 12.732 rubles.