Russian stock indices up as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices grew at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange.

The MOEX index went up by 0.21% to 3,261.52 points, the RTS index added 0.23% and reached 1,125.65 points, as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index reached 3,265.08 points (+0.32%), and the RTS index grew by 0.34% to 1,126.94 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar-to-ruble rate amounted to 91.27 rubles (-0.04%), the euro-to-ruble rate reached 97.74 rubles (-0.04%), the yuan-to-ruble rate was 12.551 rubles (-0.05%).