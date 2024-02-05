Russia’s National Wealth Fund totals $130 bln as of February 1 — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russia’s National Wealth Fund (NWF) totaled 11.922 trillion rubles ($130.8 bln) as of February 1, 2024, or 6.6% of GDP projected for 2024, according to a statement released on the Russian Finance Ministry’s website.

As of January 1, 2024, the National Wealth Fund totaled 11.965 trillion rubles ($135 bln).

"As of February 1, 2024, the National Wealth Fund totaled 11,922,371.2 mln rubles, or 6.6% of GDP projected for 2024 <…> which equals $133,526.1 mln," the statement reads.

As of February 1, the amount of liquid assets of the NWF was 4.9 trillion rubles ($53 bln), or 2.7% of GDP projected for 2024.

The total estimated amount of revenues from depositing NWF resources on accounts in foreign currency with the Bank of Russia recalculated to US dollars from December 15, 2023 to January 31, 2024 amounted to $14 mln, which is equivalent to 1.249 bln rubles, the ministry noted.

The exchange rate difference on the Fund’s assets nominated in foreign currency and revaluation of the cost of gold, in which the NWF’s resources are invested, totally amounted to (-)107.699 bln rubles from January 1 to 31, 2024.

Currently 227.51 bln Chinese yuan, 358.96 tons of gold in depersonalized form and 294.8 mln rubles are on accounts of the National Wealth Fund with the Bank of Russia, the ministry said.