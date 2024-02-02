Euro tops 98 rubles on Moscow Exchange for first time since January 16

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The euro exchange rate exceeded 98 rubles on the Moscow Exchange as the trade opened on Friday, for the first time since January 16, according to trading data.

As of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), the euro gained 51.5 kopecks, reaching 98.45 rubles. The dollar grew by 18 kopecks from Thursday’s close, to 90.65 rubles. In turn, the yuan rate increased by 2.3 kopecks, trading at 12.589 rubles.

By 7:06 a.m. Moscow time (4:06 a.m. GMT), the euro was selling at 98.4 rubles (+0,48%), while the dollar gained 0,07%, reaching 90.53 rubles. The yuan grew by 0.13%, to 12.583 rubles.