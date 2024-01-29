Trade turnover between Belarus, Russia in 2023 expected at $54 bln — Lukashenko

STRELNA, January 29. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Belarus and Russia in 2023 is expected to reach record $54 bln, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at the meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State.

"Trade in goods and services [between Belarus and Russia - TASS] will hit a fresh all-time high <…> of around $54 bln by the end of 2023," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that trade turnover between the two countries totaled $42.5 bln in the first ten months of last year.