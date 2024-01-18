Russian pork deliveries to China may start in latter half of 2024-trade commissioner

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russia could start shipping pork supplies to China in the second half of this year, Russian Trade Representative in China Alexey Dakhnovsky said at a press conference at TASS headquarters.

"The decision was made last year to authorize Russian pork for the Chinese market. Working procedures are now underway, approving health licenses, and so on. We expect physical deliveries of Russian pork to China to begin in the second half of this year at the latest," the trade representative said.

In September 2023, the Russian agricultural watchdog informed that the Main Customs Administration of China had authorized pork supplies from Russia. On December 19 of last year, Russia and China signed an agreement on inspection, quarantine and health requirements for pork to be delivered to the Chinese market.