Russian stocks up as Thursday trading opens

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as Thursday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index added 0.11% to 3,188.71 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index rose by 0.1% to 1,130.94 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT).

As of 10:24 a.m. (07:24 a.m. GMT) the MOEX was up by 0.11% at 3,188.71 points, while the RTS was up by 0.31% at 1,133.25 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.35% at 88.64 rubles on Moscow Exchange, the euro was down by 0.09% at 96.66 rubles, while the yuan was up by 0.26% at 12.248 rubles.