Volume of transactions on SPB Exchange rises by 27.9% in October

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. The volume of transactions in foreign securities on the St. Petersburg Exchange (SPB Exchange) at the end of October 2023 amounted to $3.09 bln, which is 27.9% higher than in September and 25% more than the figure for October 2022, according to the trading platform report.

The average daily trading volume in October increased by 16% compared to September to $0.14 bln. Trading participants concluded 3.05 mln transactions in the main trading mode in October in comparison to 2.55 mln transactions in September.

The number of active investor accounts in the main trading mode in October increased by 1.78% and amounted to 126,430. The number of accounts with positions in securities amounted to 2.2 mln.

The volume of transactions in securities listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at the end of October increased by 4.27% compared to September, amounting to 0.88 bln Hong Kong dollars ($112.13 mln), and 1.5-fold more than in October last year (0.59 bln Hong Kong dollars).

Trading participants and their clients concluded 215,910 transactions in the main trading mode in October (an increase of 14.7% compared to September).

The list of leaders in terms of trading volume in August included shares of Alibaba (12.67% of the total trading volume for Hong Kong securities in August), Baidu (8.69%), JD.com (7.42%), and others.

The value volume of transactions with ETF securities at the end of October 2023 amounted to $342.31 mln, which is 71% more than in September of this year ($199.73 mln), including $7.95 mln in Hong Kong ETFs traded on the St. Petersburg Exchange started July 12, 2023.

The top 10 leaders in terms of trading volume included ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (15.01% of total ETF trading volume in October), Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (12.58%), iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (8.82%), and others.