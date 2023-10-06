Rail traffic between Russia, Uzbekistan growing exponentially — Putin

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russia and Uzbekistan are successfully developing cooperation in the transport sphere, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"Cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan is expanding in the transport and logistics sphere, Volumes of railway freight and passenger transportation are growing sustainably, right several-fold in certain destinations," Putin said.

A comprehensive program of cooperation in development of railway transport and infrastructure in Uzbekistan is being developed at present, the Russian President noted. "This refers in particular to supplies of Russian railway machinery and localization of production in the territory of Uzbekistan, which is very important for our Uzbek friends," Putin said.

Great opportunities are being opened in this connection to develop such transport corridors as North - South, "even from Belarus to the coast of the Indian Ocean," he added.