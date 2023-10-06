Uzbekistan expects trade with Russia to reach $12 bln by end of 2023 — Uzbek president

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The authorities of Uzbekistan expect that the republic’s trade turnover with Russia at the end of 2023 will amount to $12 billion, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We have never had such growth [of trade turnover]. We think that by the end of the year it will be 12 billion [dollars]. On average, we are growing by 20% every year. And if we continue at this pace, in 2-3 years we will reach 20 billion [dollars] that we agreed on. And I think that this result is actually real," he said.

In turn, the Russian President noted that Moscow ranks first among Tashkent’s trading partners.

"Last year, our trade turnover grew by 26%. And in the seven months of this year [the growth was] already 14.4%. Russia occupies a confident first place in Uzbekistan’s trade turnover with foreign countries," Putin said.

Putin drew attention to the fact that there are 3,000 organizations with Russian participation in Uzbekistan, and 700 Uzbek companies in Russia.