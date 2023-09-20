Russia, Turkey discussing supply of 1 mln tons of Russian grain, expediency obvious — MFA

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Moscow and Ankara are in contact on the issue of supply of 1 mln tons of Russian grain, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters, adding that the project’s political expediency is obvious.

"Such contacts are underway, and when all ingredients are in place it will be announced," he said when asked a respective question. "The political expediency of this project is obvious," Grushko added.

On August 31, the foreign ministers of Russia and Turkey, Sergey Lavrov and Hakan Fidan, met in Moscow to discuss the grain deal and the parameters for implementing the initiative to organize the supply of 1 mln tons of Russian grain to Turkey at a preferential price with financial support from Qatar. The presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed the issue at a meeting in Sochi on September 4.

The parties agreed that the project does not replace the grain deal that expired on July 18, with its purpose to prevent critical food shortages in developing countries. Turkey supported the initiative, saying that it was ready to implement it.