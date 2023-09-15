Some 373 agreements worth almost $40 bln signed at EEF — Russian Deputy PM Trutnev

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Some 373 agreements worth 3.8 trillion rubles ($39.5 bln) were concluded at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev told a press conference.

"Some 373 agreements worth 3.8 trillion rubles were signed. We don’t say that <...> projects worth 3.8 trillion rubles will be implemented <…> we usually have the yield of around 70%," he said.

Russia’s Amur Region will attract the largest volume of investments after the EEF of 173 bln rubles ($1.8 bln), Trutnev added.

In particular, an agreement with China’s SA International was signed on the sidelines of this year’s forum. The company will construct the first plant to produce port equipment in Russia in the Amur Region.

At the previous forum in September 2022, 290 agreements worth 3.27 trillion rubles ($53.4 bln) were signed.

The 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) was held in Vladivostok on September 10-13. The slogan of this year’s forum was: On the Path to Partnership, Peace and Prosperity. The Roscongress Foundation was the event organizer, while TASS was the EEF’s general information partner.