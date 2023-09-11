WTO’s role weakening each day — Kremlin spokesman

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. The World Trade Organization (WTO) is losing its role in international affairs, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Izvestia, adding that the necessity to reform it is becoming obvious to all.

"[Russian President Vladimir] has repeatedly said that the UN and other systems, including the WTO, should be brought into line with new realities. Now we hear that Western countries are starting to speak about it. We agree that amid the ongoing economic and juridical chaos the WTO’s role is vanishing each day, the entity does not stand against the destructive line to impose new sanctions against a number of countries. Statements [are being made] everywhere [on the need of reforms], which demonstrates that the system is searching for a balance," he said.

Leaders of G20 nations urged to reform the World Trade Organization in a final declaration of the New Delhi summit of the group released on Saturday. They stressed the need to pursue WTO reform to improve all its functions through an inclusive member-driven process.