Russia offers full cancellation of tourist visas to five countries — Economy Minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Russia has offered the complete cancellation of tourist visas to Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We are exploring the topic of making the transition to visa-free travels. Countries of the Middle East and Southeast Asia are among those, with which we interact. We offered full abolishment of visas to Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia. This is where incremental growth of premium class tourists is possible in particular. That’s why we are interested in it," Reshetnikov said.