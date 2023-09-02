Transmashholding to supply around 200 cars to Moscow metro by year-end - CEO

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Transmashholding plans to deliver another 192 cars to the Moscow Metro by the end of the year, the company's CEO Kirill Lipa said in an interview with TASS.

"Until the end of 2023, we plan to supply another 192 metro cars of the Moscow-2020 series for the Moscow Metro," he said.

Lipa stressed that the company, together with the Moscow Department of Transport, is currently working to develop of technologically advanced metro cars.

Earlier, Transmashholding reported that deliveries of trains with a new exterior to the Moscow Metro would begin next year.