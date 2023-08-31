Russia ready to boost gas exports to Turkey — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russia is ready to scale up natural gas exports to Turkey, including through creation of a gas hub there, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during talks with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

"On our side, we confirmed the commitment of Russia to all the agreements of increasing natural gas exports, including through implementation of the initiative of the heads of our states on creation of an integrated gas hub in Turkey," Lavrov said.

Russia and Turkey are developing strategic projects in the energy sphere, "which traditionally act as a powerhouse" in relations between the two countries, the top Russian diplomat said. "Construction of all four power generating units of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant is on track," he added.