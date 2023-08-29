Metalloinvest posts 3.5-fold drop in 1H net profit under IFRS to $389 mln

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Net profit of Metalloinvest under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) dropped more than 3.5-fold in 1H 2023 year-on-year to 37.15 bln rubles (389 mln), the company reported.

Revenue decreased 1.5-fold in the reporting period to 219.16 bln rubles ($2.3 bln), while cost of revenue fell to 106.6 bln rubles ($1.1 bln).

Moreover, Metalloinvest said that it could pay windfall tax in the amount of 6.9 bln rubles ($72 mln).

Metalloinvest is a leading global producer and supplier of HBI and iron ore products, and a major producer of high-quality steel in Russia and the CIS.