ANKARA, August 25. /TASS/. The organization of ferry connection between the Turkish ports of Zonguldak in Turkey and the harbors in the Kherson region is problematic due to the fact that the UN does not recognize Russian jurisdiction over these territories. Ahmet Mert, head of the regional port authority in Zonguldak, said this in an interview with TASS.

"We are always ready to trade with Russia, to do business. But in this case, I am not authorized to give any assessments. You know the position of the UN regarding the recognition of these territories, their status. This is a problematic moment. If suddenly there is some decision on this from the political leadership of our country, then such a project may become possible," the source said.

Mert commented on the idea of the acting governor of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo. On Thursday, Saldo proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to resume the crossing, which previously delivered goods from the Skadovsky port to Zonguldak, which is Kherson's sister city. According to him, it would be possible to transport grain along the crossing.

Mert also noted that the theoretical delivery of grain to Zonguldak and nearby ports may not be feasible due to infrastructural constraints. "There are no elevators in the port of Zonguldak and the nearby port of Karadeniz Eregli. There is no such infrastructure. These ports are designed for other cargoes," he said.

Turkey's largest coal mining and ferrous metallurgy area is located in the vicinity of Zonguldak. Accordingly, the port infrastructure is designed to handle mainly such cargoes.