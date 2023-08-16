Russian industrial producers raise prices by 1.4% in July — statistics

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. According to preliminary data, prices of Russian industrial goods producers moved up by 1.4% month on month in July, the Russian statistical agency Rosstat reports.

In mining operations, the price uptick was one and a half for raw natural diamonds (except technical grade ones), 9.9% for amber, 9.7% for crushed natural stone, 8.7% for commercial non-concentrated iron ore, 8.4% for unstable gas condensate, 8.3% for blast furnace iron ore agglomerate, 8.2% for refractory clay, and 7.6% for dewatered, desalted and stabilized oil.

In the processing sector, prices hiked by 16.8% for table and kitchen glassware, glass stationery, interior decorations and the like glass products, 16.2% for cast plate glass, 12% for rolled, stretched or blown glass, and 8.9% for electric isolators and ceramic isolating fittings.