Efficiency of Russian aircraft contributes to growing demand — UAC chief executive

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Efficiency of Russian combat aircraft demonstrated during the special military operation in Ukraine contributes to higher sales, chief executive of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Yury Slyusar said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel at the Army-2023 Forum.

"Results demonstrating by our aircraft when performing missions in the special military operation are certainly boost such interest," Slyusar said. "The ones buying are ordering more; new buyers appear," he noted.

Importers of Russian airplanes continue purchases, despite the pressure from the West, the chief executive added.

